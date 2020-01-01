DigitalOcean Named to Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 List

Cloud infrastructure provider recognized as one of the world’s top 100 private cloud companies for third consecutive year

NEW YORK, NY – September 13, 2018 – DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers and their teams, today announced it was named to the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 list for the third consecutive year. Published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, the Cloud 100 is the definitive list of the top private cloud companies in the world.

“At DigitalOcean our focus has always been on providing the best possible cloud experience for developers and their teams through the power of simplicity,” said Mark Templeton, CEO of DigitalOcean. “Over the past year we’ve continued to deliver on this promise with new networking and storage features that enable global scale and always-on availability. We’re excited about our upcoming Kubernetes service and updated 1-Click solutions to make it even easier to create modern applications. We’re honored to be recognized by Forbes for a third year and see it as a testament to all of our hard work and love for the developer community.”

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from the top cloud startups. The Forbes Cloud 100 judging panel, including top public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score, and rank the top 100 cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved four factors: market leadership (35 percent), estimated valuation (30 percent), operating metrics (20 percent), and people and culture (15 percent).

“For the past three years, the Cloud 100 list has identified the top cloud companies that are reshaping their respective industries,” said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. “I am consistently impressed by the caliber of companies honored on the Cloud 100 list. It is an exciting time to a be a cloud company and founder.”

Since its inception six years ago, DigitalOcean has grown to a $200 million run rate with a community that is more than 3.5 million developers strong. The company has garnered success in this segment of the market by focusing on and meeting the needs of developers and the businesses they are building.

