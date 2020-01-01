DigitalOcean Named to Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 list

Cloud provider recognized as one of the world’s top 100 private cloud companies for fourth consecutive year

NEW YORK, NY — September 11, 2019 — DigitalOcean, the cloud for developing modern apps, today announced it was named to the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 list for the fourth year in a row. Published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, the Cloud 100 is the definitive list of the top private cloud companies in the world.

“At DigitalOcean our focus will always be to put the needs of the developer first. This notion drives everything we do — from our strategy and our products to how we engage with the community,” said Yancey Spruill, CEO of DigitalOcean. “This recognition from Forbes, for the fourth year running, is a testament to our success in supporting new generations of developers — with simple-to-use yet powerful solutions that make their lives easier and help them grow their businesses.”

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of cloud startups. The Cloud 100 Judging Panel — comprised of top public cloud company CEOs — reviewed the data to select, score and rank the top 100 cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved four factors: market leadership (35 percent), estimated valuation (30 percent), operating metrics (20 percent) and people and culture (15 percent).

“For four years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector,” said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. “With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from cybersecurity and marketing to data analytics and storage, it’s harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list — but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2019 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!”

Since it was founded in 2012, DigitalOcean has grown to $250 million in revenue run rate with more than 500,000 customers, and a community that is more than 4 million developers strong. In the past year, the company launched its first partner offering, DigitalOcean Marketplace and introduced new managed services to further simplify modern app development. This includes DigitalOcean Managed Databases, which supports PostgreSQL, MySQL and Redis — three of the most widely requested databases — as well as the general availability of DigitalOcean Kubernetes.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.