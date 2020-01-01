DigitalOcean Named to Forbes World's Best 100 Cloud Companies List

Recognized for Leading the Cloud Technology Revolution

NEW YORK, NY - September 7, 2016 - Today DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, was named to the first-ever Forbes 2016 Cloud 100, the definitive list of the world's top-tier private companies leading the cloud technology revolution. To view the full list, visit: http://www.forbes.com/cloud100.

"Cloud companies are revolutionizing how businesses reach their customers today from digitizing painful old processes to allowing them more time to focus on what they really care about – what makes their products unique," said Forbes editor of the Cloud 100 list Alex Konrad. "Inclusion in the Forbes 2016 Cloud 100 list recognizes a company for its financial growth and excellence as recognized by customers and peers."

DigitalOcean, known for its "developer first" mentality, was founded in 2011 with the mission to simplify the complexities of infrastructure by offering one simple and robust platform for developers to easily launch and scale their applications. DigitalOcean has become the second largest and fastest growing cloud computing platform in the total number of public facing apps and websites, according to Netcraft. More than 750,000 registered customers have launched more than 20 million Droplets combined on DigitalOcean, nearly doubling from 10 million six months ago. The company is now investing heavily in advancing its platform to further support growing teams and larger applications in production.

"Our primary goal with DigitalOcean from the beginning has been to simplify the complexities of infrastructure by offering one simple and robust platform for developers to easily launch and scale any application," said Ben Uretsky, Co-Founder and CEO of DigitalOcean. "It's an honor to be recognized on the Forbes Cloud 100 list and it wouldn't be possible without a hard-working and dedicated team of DigitalOcean employees who support and drive our vision."

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.