DigitalOcean Names Lysa Dahlin as New Chief People Officer

Former Comcast leader will draw from 20+ years’ experience to elevate focus on employee engagement, talent acquisition and competitive rewards and recognition

NEW YORK, NY — April 30, 2019 — DigitalOcean, the cloud for developing modern apps, today announced the appointment of Lysa Dahlin as chief people officer, continuing the expansion of its executive team. In this role, Dahlin will lead the people experience, operations and acquisition functions across DigitalOcean’s offices in New York, Cambridge, Palo Alto and Bangalore; 12 regional data centers; and other global locations within its remote-friendly culture.

Prior to DigitalOcean, Dahlin spent 11 years at Comcast, where she was senior vice president of human resources, and led the development and implementation of people growth strategies across the U.S., India and China. During her tenure, she oversaw many strategic shifts in the company's HR practices, including leading integration efforts for five acquisitions over two years, scaling the technology organization 20-40 percent annually and building a highly diverse senior leadership team. Dahlin left Comcast in 2017 and had since been consulting with mid-size companies on strategic HR projects, such as defining their Chief HR Officer roles, evolving culture, establishing high-performing C-level teams and accelerating business growth and change. Prior to joining Comcast, she spent eight years at AT&T Broadband and previously led HR functions across varied industries throughout her career.

“As we continue to grow our organization to serve the evolving needs of developers, talent development, employee engagement and enhancing our culture will continue to be top priorities for us,” said DigitalOcean CEO Mark Templeton. “Lysa’s leadership and experience leading people organizations at scale will help us better serve our employees, candidates, and ultimately, the developer community at large.”

“DigitalOcean has built a values-based organization that promotes transparency and strong employee engagement, while offering opportunities for flexibility, autonomy and professional development,” Dahlin said. “I look forward to leading this remarkable team through its next phase of growth and employee-led innovation as its customers and product offerings continue to expand.”

Lysa’s passion for service extends to her community as well, where she has served as the Chair and Executive Committee member of the Board of Directors for a healthcare non-profit for over 10 years. She is also a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for abused and neglected children and provides pro bono consulting services through COMPASS, serving non-profit organizations in greater Philadelphia.

This appointment comes on the heels of other strategic additions to DigitalOcean’s leadership team: in February, Barry Cooks joined the company as the chief technology officer, and in December, DigitalOcean added Jeff Giannetti as chief customer officer and Anthony Ricco as chief marketing officer.

Dahlin will be based in New York and holds a B.S. in Communications from Boston University.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.