DigitalOcean Now World's 3rd Largest Hosting Provider

Fastest Growing Cloud Provider Continues to Attract Developers

NEW YORK – November 13, 2014 – DigitalOcean recently became the 3rd largest hosting company in the world. The ranking comes from the latest report published by Netcraft, a respected authority on the market share of web servers, operating systems, and hosting providers.

This is a clear indication that the young startup is a mainstay in the infrastructure space, disrupting the industry with its simple user experience and straightforward pricing. In December 2012, DigitalOcean had just over 100 web-facing computers; in October 2014, Netcraft found more than 108,000.

"DigitalOcean's growth has been explosive over the last 12 months," said Mitch Wainer, CMO and co-founder at DigitalOcean, "and we don't see it slowing. October was our biggest month yet in terms of customer acquisition."

The month saw 26,141 new active users, an increase of 57% from the number of acquisitions in October one year ago (and an all-time high). To date the company counts a total 187,866 active users running a cloud server (or "Droplet") – a 179% increase from a year ago.

On October 29th, the company launched its 3 millionth Droplet.

But while the company continues to scale, CEO Ben Uretsky claims "growth" is not the top focus. "We want organic growth. And the best way to accomplish that is to build a product developers love. That means retaining simplicity in all services offered, adding features our customers have been asking for such as load balancing and multiple IPs, and most importantly building out a full ecosystem for a core complete cloud."

DigitalOcean has also been at the forefront of the Infrastructure as as Service space with its pricing model, offering users SSD Drives and 512MB memory at $5 per month. And while larger providers continue to cut their prices, DigitalOcean has not changed its pricing structure since launching in March of 2012. From the beginning, DigitalOcean has offered cloud services at a price that puts their customers first.

"It's a great thing that the larger providers are continuing to adjust their prices and be more transparent about the total cost of their offerings. The fact that more and more businesses are coming online and feeling more comfortable with everything cloud is good for everyone," says Chief Product Officer and co-founder Moisey Uretsky.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.