DigitalOcean Now World's Second Largest Web Hosting Provider

May 6, 2015 – New York, NY – DigitalOcean, the fastest growing cloud infrastructure provider for developers, is now the second largest hosting provider in the world. The ranking comes from the latest report published by Netcraft, a respected authority on the market share of web servers, operating systems, and hosting providers.

DigitalOcean has grown exponentially, jumping in the ranks from third largest hosting provider in November 2014 to its current position, by delivering a simple hosting option for software developers around the world.

"We concentrate on providing individual software developers with a fantastic user experience to empower them to build and scale web applications," said Ben Uretsky, CEO of DigitalOcean. "It's a massive market that larger cloud providers aren't catering to; that's why we don't consider big names such as Amazon Web Services to be a competitor. There is a fundamental difference in focus and priorities. At DigitalOcean, we prioritize offering simple solutions for web developers and we are proud to be the second largest web hosting provider in the world."

Since the company's inception in 2011, DigitalOcean has continued to build a developer-friendly platform. With market-leading prices, simple server provisioning and an intuitive control panel, DigitalOcean maintains its vision of simplifying innovation to enable developers to focus on what matters – their applications.

Last month, DigitalOcean announced its third data center in Europe and its 10th worldwide, located in Frankfurt, Germany. The launch was the most successful international launch to date, adding 1,000 servers to the network and 100 new customers, daily.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.