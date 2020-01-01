DigitalOcean Opens New Data Center in Germany

DigitalOcean is the world's fastest growing cloud infrastructure provider for developers

Continued expansion throughout the EU with third European location

April 15, 2015 – New York, NY – DigitalOcean, the world's fastest growing cloud infrastructure provider for developers, today announced it is expanding its European presence with a new facility in Frankfurt am Main (FRA1). This new data center, created to meet the growing demands of Germany's rapidly growing technology and information sector, marks DigitalOcean's rapid worldwide growth.

"We're here to give our full support to developers throughout the world by offering a simple, ideal cloud solution and infrastructure experience for hosting applications," said DigitalOcean Co-Founder and CEO Ben Uretsky. "Innovative companies in Germany deserve the best tools possible in order to continue to grow and succeed."

Rapidly expanded worldwide presence – With this new data center, the company will have its third datacenter in Europe and its 10th data center worldwide.

Consistent growth – DigitalOcean's recently launched its 4 millionth cloud server and nearly half a million developers have deployed a server on their platform.

Currently the third largest hosting provider – According to Netcraft, the company is projected to surpass OVH in Q2 of this year for the No. 2 spot.

DigitalOcean already has a substantial presence in Europe with data centers in Amsterdam and London. The decision to open a German data center will have a positive impact on developers throughout the immediate region. Due to government regulations, it's often difficult for data to be moved outside of Germany and developers there will experience much lower latency.

"By having a local data center, we can now play a much bigger role supporting the startup ecosystem in Germany," said DigitalOcean Co-Founder and CMO Mitch Wainer. "Developers can expect to see DigitalOcean sponsoring events, hosting meetups, and giving talks in German cities in the near future."

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.