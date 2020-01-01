DigitalOcean Releases Block Storage, Enabling Developers and Businesses to Build and Scale Larger Applications

Highly available and flexible SSD-based storage enables teams of developers to scale production workloads, add disk space, and build distributed applications without changing Droplet size
NEW YORK – July 13, 2016 – DigitalOcean, provider of the cloud computing platform designed for developers, today released Block Storage, the number one product request from customers. Block Storage is a highly available and scalable SSD-based offering that will enable developers to easily attach extra disk space to DigitalOcean Droplets (cloud servers). DigitalOcean's Block Storage costs $0.10/GB per month and is based on provisioned capacity only, therefore there is no need for complicated formulas to determine the overall cost for transactions or IOPs limit.
DigitalOcean was founded in 2011 with the mission to simplify the complexities of infrastructure by offering one simple and robust platform for developers to easily launch and scale their applications. The company has taken a "developer first" mentality and is now evolving its platform to further support the business needs of the developer. DigitalOcean has become the second largest and fastest growing cloud computing platform in the total number of public facing apps and websites, according to Netcraft. More than 700,000 registered customers have launched more than 18 million Droplets combined on DigitalOcean, nearly doubling from 10 million six months ago.
"We set out on a mission to build a simple and robust cloud computing platform so that engineering teams can spend less time configuring and automating their infrastructure and more time focused on software development," said Ben Uretsky, co-founder and CEO, DigitalOcean. "By adding a highly performant Block Storage offering to our platform, developers can easily deploy and manage their SaaS applications and businesses as they scale. This is one step closer to building the next generation platform."
The Easiest Way for Developers to Attach and Scale Storage to Support Their Businesses and Applications
Block Storage is a complementary product to DigitalOcean's Droplets, which provide compute power and local storage, by making them more expandable and flexible. By attaching Block Storage to DigitalOcean Droplets via the control panel or API, developers can achieve the following benefits:
