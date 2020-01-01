DigitalOcean Releases Free Monitoring Service so Developers Can Easily Optimize Application Performance

NEW YORK, NY - April 4, 2017 - DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, today launched a Monitoring service that provides insight into the resource utilization and operational health of every Droplet (cloud server). Developers can collect and visualize metrics in graphs, monitor Droplet performance and receive alerts in one intuitive interface, with no configuration required.
"Our goal is to simplify the complexities of infrastructure by offering a simple and robust platform for developers to easily launch and scale their applications," said Julia Austin, CTO of DigitalOcean. "A Monitoring service is an important feature for developers, and we're thrilled to be able to offer it for free regardless of the number of Droplets. In the coming year, we'll continue to move our Monitoring service forward and introduce new capabilities for high availability, data storage, security and networking to manage larger production workloads."
The Monitoring service measures each Droplet's CPU, memory, disk utilization, disk reads and writes, network traffic and top processes. Metrics are collected at one-minute intervals and the data is retained to enable users to view both up-to-the-minute and historical data. Developers can create alert policies and receive notifications by email or Slack when usage crosses a specified threshold.
DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.