DigitalOcean Releases Free Monitoring Service so Developers Can Easily Optimize Application Performance

NEW YORK, NY - April 4, 2017 - DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, today launched a Monitoring service that provides insight into the resource utilization and operational health of every Droplet (cloud server). Developers can collect and visualize metrics in graphs, monitor Droplet performance and receive alerts in one intuitive interface, with no configuration required.

"Our goal is to simplify the complexities of infrastructure by offering a simple and robust platform for developers to easily launch and scale their applications," said Julia Austin, CTO of DigitalOcean. "A Monitoring service is an important feature for developers, and we're thrilled to be able to offer it for free regardless of the number of Droplets. In the coming year, we'll continue to move our Monitoring service forward and introduce new capabilities for high availability, data storage, security and networking to manage larger production workloads."

The Monitoring service measures each Droplet's CPU, memory, disk utilization, disk reads and writes, network traffic and top processes. Metrics are collected at one-minute intervals and the data is retained to enable users to view both up-to-the-minute and historical data. Developers can create alert policies and receive notifications by email or Slack when usage crosses a specified threshold.

Supporting Quotes

Super Humane Co-founder Josh West, a DigitalOcean customer, said: "DigitalOcean's Monitoring service is easy to use, which was our biggest requirement. Having the ability to monitor my infrastructure and create alerts right in my dashboard saves me a lot of time so I can focus on building better applications that improve the lives of people–which ties directly into our company mission. We've built and run every app for our clients on DigitalOcean and we get stellar service for an amazing price."

Enterprise Strategy Group Analyst Daniel Conde said: "Many people start monitoring too late in the game, and it's important to start the process in pre-production and continue it as workloads scale. Identifying potential trouble spots early on will help sift out performance problems before they become critical, and it's a good move for DigitalOcean to include a monitoring service at no extra cost within its developer-oriented cloud."

Ovum Principal Analyst Roy Illsley said: "As developers move to the cloud and DevOps becomes the normal way of working, the tools that enable the monitoring and management of cloud resources and application performance become a significant requirement. If cloud-based (whether cloud native or just migrated to cloud) applications are going to deliver the correct balance of performance, service quality and efficiency then the monitoring service must be integrated into the architecture."

Additional Resources

Read the blog on What's Shipping Next on DigitalOcean: https://blog.digitalocean.com/2017-whats-shipping-next-on-digitalocean/

Read the blog on Monitoring: https://blog.digitalocean.com/introducing-monitoring/

Read the tutorial on how to use Monitoring: https://www.digitalocean.com/community/tutorials/an-introduction-to-digitalocean-monitoring

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.