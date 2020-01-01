DigitalOcean Releases High Memory Droplets to Support Large-Scale Databases

NEW YORK, NY - September 13, 2016 - DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, today released High Memory Droplets (cloud servers) to continue to support more advanced workloads and applications at scale. While DigitalOcean's standard Droplets make it easy for developers to deploy a healthy balance of RAM, CPU and local SSD-based storage, High Memory Droplets enable developers and businesses with specific use cases, typically running large-scale databases or distributed in-memory caches that require more RAM such as MongoDB, Cassandra, and Redis.

This update is another example of the company's focus on ensuring developers and businesses can seamlessly launch, scale, and manage any size production application.

"The next generation of applications need high memory to be intensely high performance, predictive and provide an exceptional user experience," said Yiftach Shoolman, Co-Founder and CTO of Redis Labs. "In-memory, data structure platforms such as Redis can then take advantage of the available DRAM to meet a diverse set of processing and analytical needs, with the simplest possible developer experience."

"We are constantly evaluating the service options we provide our customers to ensure they are getting the most value from DigitalOcean," said Julia Austin, CTO of DigitalOcean. "By offering High Memory Droplets, developers now have an optimal solution for larger, high-performance databases that demand aggressive memory caching for data file management. High Memory Droplets also allow for scaling up vertically versus horizontally."

DigitalOcean is launching five new High Memory Droplets plans that start at $120 per month or $0.18 per hour and scale from 16GB to 224GB of RAM while maintaining an appropriate amount of local storage and CPU. The per-gigabyte cost of RAM is 25% less than DigitalOcean's standard Droplet plans. High Memory Droplets are the first optimized Droplet type that DigitalOcean has released.

To learn more about DigitalOcean's High Memory Droplet plans, go to https://www.digitalocean.com/pricing.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.