DigitalOcean Survey Explores the Impact of 2020 on Open Source

New report highlights participation shifts, economic impacts and other social constructs behind open source communities
NEW YORK, February 4, 2021 – DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, startups, and SMBs, today announced the results of its latest Currents report, which surveys developers and entrepreneurs on the latest trends in technology. Of the more than 9,500 developers surveyed, the report focused on the 4,440 responses of those who actively participated in open source throughout 2020. The survey revealed the role that open source played in the lives of its members in what was a year unlike any other, and explored whether the core tenets of open source – “free” and “open” – still hold today.
"There's no denying that technology played a major role in 2020. However, what we found most inspiring was how the individuals and community behind the code rose to the occasion," said Raman Sharma, VP Product and Programs Marketing at DigitalOcean. "Our survey showed that developers dug deeper into the open source community, participating more actively and contributing to the causes that mattered to them most. Many also questioned the traditions of the past in favor of a more ethically accountable and economically sound ecosystem. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for the community and its participants."
Key findings of the report include:
The pandemic impacted participation and the community
Respondents believe individuals should be paid for open source contributions, but few actually are being compensated
Community Inclusivity and Code Restrictions
Read or download the full report here: https://www.digitalocean.com/currents/february-2021/
