DigitalOcean to Host Inaugural deploy Developer Conference

Free 24-hour event will gather a global community of developers to discuss the most pressing topics in software and cloud

NEW YORK, NY – September 30, 2020 – DigitalOcean, the cloud for developing modern apps, today announced that it will host deploy, a global conference focused on helping developers of all skill levels solve real-world problems. The free 24-hour event will take place virtually on November 10, 2020 starting at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The deploy conference will include a full 24 hours of interactive sessions tailored to the needs of individual developers and those at small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The agenda features brainstorming sessions, technical demos, developer-focused breakout rooms, previews of new DigitalOcean products, and a wellness track offering yoga and guided meditation.

Keynotes will be delivered by DigitalOcean CEO Yancey Spruill and DigitalOcean VP of Product Apurva Joshi, along with more than 80 tech-focused talks given by expert speakers from companies including Stripe, VMware, Cloudflare, Gremlin, Less Bits, Cloudways, AXS, UScreen, and others. deploy will dissect timely topics and trends in the developer space such as open source for scale, programming best practices, distributed systems, infrastructure ops, and more. The event will also include a Discord app to give attendees direct access to DigitalOcean executives, team members, and the global community of developers.

“Developers in every size of business are rapidly turning to the cloud to solve new challenges and build innovative solutions for the post-pandemic world,” said Yancey Spruill, CEO at DigitalOcean. “At deploy, we seek to educate, inspire, and connect the community of developers and entrepreneurs to support them during this unique time in our history. The conversations planned could not be more timely for today’s developers.”

Registration for deploy will open on October 14. For more information and to subscribe to registration updates, visit https://www.digitalocean.com/deploy.

For more information on DigitalOcean, visit https://www.digitalocean.com.

