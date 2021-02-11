DigitalOcean Wins Five Stevie Awards® for Customer Support 

Customer support team takes home one gold and four silver awards

NEW YORK, February 11, 2021 – DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced it has been honored with a gold “Customer Service Team of the Year” Stevie Award for recovery situations as well as four silver Stevie Awards for its customer satisfaction strategy, support team and support leadership. The awards are based on the team’s continued work to delight customers and provide a world-class 24/7 support experience to customers located around the world.

“At DigitalOcean, we focus on simplifying cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. Support is vital to this strategy,” said Yancey Spruill, CEO of DigitalOcean. “Our team is dedicated to helping every customer achieve their objectives and overcome challenges with free access to highly technical and hands-on customer support. The recognition from the Stevie Awards is a testament to the team’s great work and our commitment to helping our customers be as successful as possible.”

The DigitalOcean Support and Success team won the following awards:

Gold Stevie Award: Customer Service Team of the Year - Recovery Situation (All other industries)

Silver Stevie Award: Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy

Silver Stevie Award: Customer Service Department of the Year (All other industries)

Additionally, DigitalOcean Vice President of Customer Support and Success, Danielle Fisher, was recognized in the following categories:

Silver Stevie Award: Woman of the Year in Customer Service

Silver Stevie Award: Customer Service Leader of the Year

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact centers, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

“At DigitalOcean, we are passionate about our customers and obsessed with helping them build powerful applications to drive business growth,” said Fisher. “It is an honor to have our team recognized by the Stevie Awards as we look to continuously improve our world-class support organization and the way we help our customers be successful.”

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees.

“In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers and secure new business,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source, and customer support, so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.