DigitalOcean Wins the 2018 North American Infrastructure as a Service Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Cloud infrastructure provider recognized as an innovation leader in the IaaS market by Frost & Sullivan

NEW YORK, NY — December 6, 2018 — DigitalOcean, the cloud for developing modern apps, today announced that Frost & Sullivan has recognized the company with the 2018 North American Infrastructure as a Service Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award. The award recognizes DigitalOcean as an on-demand, public cloud service built for simplicity, scale, ease of use, and rapid provisioning with extensive community support. Furthermore, Frost & Sullivan notes DigitalOcean as a strong alternative to the more complex cloud infrastructure providers who permeate the industry.

“Today’s developers are creating the products and customer experiences that change the world. To speed innovation, they need simple-to-use solutions that lower the technical barrier of entry and scale as they grow,” said Mark Templeton, CEO of DigitalOcean. “We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our commitment to helping these innovators achieve their entrepreneurial aspirations, by maintaining our focus on the simplicity, community, and service that has made DigitalOcean so unique.”

The winner of the North American Infrastructure as a Service Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award is determined by Frost & Sullivan research and consulting teams following a customized scorecard. The scorecard evaluates companies in two key areas — Strategy Innovation and Customer Impact.

According to the report, “More than its competitors, DigitalOcean provides the optimal cloud to support innovation, in the form of rapid development, integration, and testing of new ideas. The DigitalOcean platform makes it simple for smaller teams within an organization to prototype new concepts…. High levels of support and ease of platform use allow businesses to use DigitalOcean to help fill the expertise gap within their own firms, bringing less experienced developers rapidly up to speed.”

The full report is available for download here.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best in class positions in growth, innovation and leadership. The company's Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO's Growth Team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages more than 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses and the investment community from 45 offices on six continents. To join our Growth Partnership, please visit http://www.frost.com.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.