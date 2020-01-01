DigitalOcean Partners With GitHub And Others To Present The GitHub Student Developer Pack

DigitalOcean Offers Students $100 To Host Their Projects

NEW YORK – October 7, 2014 – DigitalOcean will be participating in the GitHub Student Developer Pack, birthed from the popular GitHub student discount program which launched around two years ago.

"It's a privilege to have the opportunity to be involved with this program. We're excited to invest in young developers by helping to bring them the best tools around" says DigitalOcean CEO Ben Uretsky, whose company is one of fourteen currently partnering with GitHub for this initiative.

The program offers students free access to the best developer tools. All students who are 13+ and enrolled in a degree or diploma granting course of study can sign up. For those already using GitHub with a student account, they've automatically been given access to the developer pack.

DigitalOcean will offer each student that signs up $100 in credit, allowing them to host their projects on the growing startup's cloud infrastructure platform. Students can also take advantage of the DigitalOcean's community, a free resource that offers tutorials on open-source development and sysadmin topics, as well as a robust Q & A section.

DigitalOcean has made it clear their mission is to simplify web infrastructure with a laser-focus on developers. When asked specifically about their participation in the program, CMO Mitch Wainer said simply, "It's our pleasure to give back to the community and provide student developers support for their education."

