GitLab Partnership with DigitalOcean Adds Free Hosting to Enable Continuous Integration for all Development Teams

Developers Can Now Avoid Scaling Challenges By Using GitLab and DigitalOcean's Provisioned Servers On-Demand

SAN FRANCISCO - April 19, 2016 - Today GitLab, the open source code collaboration tool that allows developers to code, test and deploy together, announced a partnership with DigitalOcean, the world's simplest cloud infrastructure provider. Together, GitLab and DigitalOcean want to help developers eliminate the scaling challenges that come with Continuous Integration (CI), such as, speed, security and cost. GitLab's partnership with DigitalOcean provides free runners to all projects on Gitlab.com to make Continuous Integration faster, safer and more affordable than ever.

GitLab aims to solve the inevitable issues arising from the new emphasis on agile and collaborative development processes as well as the continued growth in code bases. Today's developers are not equipped with the number of provisioned servers they need to work simultaneously, merge their code, and test it, in a timely manner before deployment.

"Together with DigitalOcean, we've taken the hurdles of expensive and slow build processes head on—changing the way developers approach the build process," said Sid Sijbrandij, CEO and co-founder at GitLab. "Complementing our collaborative platform, DigitalOcean is uniquely suited to help us solve these problems as it can spin up new provisioned servers in under a minute, which is an industry record. Developers can have the needed resources simply and immediately for testing and launching their code.""

To support developer's needs, GitLab has also introduced a new autoscaling feature to its existing GitLab Runner. GitLab Runner is a hosted application that processes builds. The new GitLab Runner AutoScale feature enables developers to automatically spin up new instances (and wind them down) as they are needed. This dynamic availability makes it faster, safer and more affordable for developers to run all their builds in parallel. While instances can be hosted at any major cloud provider, DigitalOcean provides the best user experience to support this autoscaling feature. With the fastest start in the industry, DigitalOcean can make new instances available in under a minute versus up to eight minutes on a leading cloud platform.

"We want to make it easier for teams building and scaling distributed applications in the cloud," said Ben Uretsky, CEO and co-founder at DigitalOcean. "This partnership with GitLab enhances the open-source, collaborative approach to development."

This news comes on the heels of significant growth and traction for GitLab, Inc. among enterprise developers. More than 1100 enterprise teams now rely on GitLab Enterprise Edition while the Community Edition has been downloaded more than 2.5 million times.

Founded in 2014, GitLab, Inc. is the open source code collaboration platform that provides a complete workflow to create, review, and deploy code simply and effectively. Downloaded over one million times, GitLab includes Git repository management, code review, issue tracking, wikis and GitLab CI, a continuous integration and deployment tool. Built for the enterprise, GitLab scales effortlessly, handling more than 25,000 users on a single server. GitLab provides companies from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises with a faster and more effective development environment. More than 100,000 organizations all over the globe currently use GitLab on premises including NASA, CERN, Alibaba, SpaceX, O'Reilly, IBM and Expedia. Follow @GitLab on Twitter or learn more it at http://about.gitlab.com.

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.