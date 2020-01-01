DigitalOcean Opens New Data Center Location in London to Service U.K. Developers

Cloud Hosting Company Continues Overseas Expansion with Third Facility in Europe

London Location Will Run IPv6, the Latest Version of DigitalOcean's Backend Codebase

NEW YORK (July 15, 2014) – In an effort to meet the growing demands of the United Kingdom's rapidly burgeoning technology and information sector, DigitalOcean today announced it is expanding its European presence with a new London data center [LON1]. With two data centers already operating in the Amsterdam region, LON1 marks DigitalOcean's third facility in Europe, and strengthens the company's commitment to bringing its simple, reliable cloud hosting solution to developers globally.

"As the U.K. is experiencing a boom in both tech and entrepreneurship, it is a top priority for DigitalOcean to ensure that innovative companies there have the tools and support they need to continue to grow and succeed," said DigitalOcean CEO Ben Uretsky. "This new data center was created to bring the best cloud infrastructure experience possible to developers in this fast-moving and exciting region."

DigitalOcean selected the London location to provide U.K. developers a native location to service their customers. Due to government regulations, the European Union's Data Privacy Directive currently makes it difficult for data to be moved outside of the region.

LON1 will be running the latest version of the company's backend codebase, allowing for IPv6 support on all "Droplets" – the company's branded term for cloud servers. The new codebase provides benefits such as actions that can be initiated without needing to power off a Droplet (e.g. snapshots and enabling/disabling networking services), as well as a more reliable backup service architecture overall. IPv6 can also be added to existing Droplets without the need for a reboot.

DigitalOcean will continue to invest heavily in their infrastructure as more regions are added throughout Europe and beyond. The company recently announced the opening of their first location in Asia, and will be mandating IPv6 support locations moving forward.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.