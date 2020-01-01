User Who Creates Millionth "Droplet" Will Receive Ten Thousand Dollars

New York, NY – January 17, 2014 - DigitalOcean, the world's fastest growing cloud hosting provider, announced today the platform has passed the milestone of one million cloud server creations. The company also provided $10,000 in hosting credit to the lucky user who spun up the millionth droplet.

Two years after launching, DigitalOcean has more than 150,000 customers and recently opened a new Amsterdam Datacenter with shared private networking, which is located in a TelecityGroup facility. The company also announced that it is now growing faster than Amazon on a month-on-month basis.

In the coming months, the platform will be expanding server capacity, adding new domestic and international locations, switching from the legacy IP address standard IPv4 to IPv6 and rolling out features such as Object Storage, CDN, and 1-click installs of common frameworks.

"Since our launch, we have been diligently making improvements to our cloud infrastructure to better serve developers across the globe on any stack based on user feedback," said Ben Uretsky, the company CEO and co-founder. "As we roll into 2014, expect continued growth and upgrades to create a superior experience within the industry for our users."

This extraordinary growth is fueled by DigitalOcean's strong value proposition to developers: a virtual server with 512MB of memory, cutting-edge SSD hardware, and a user-friendly control panel costs only $5/month. With their approach, a new developer can get a virtual server up and running in less than 55 seconds.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a "no DevOps required" experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.