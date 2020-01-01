DigitalOcean Marketplace

Ready to go in seconds

Save time with preconfigured environments that already have all the prerequisites installed – which removes the hassle of spinning up and provisioning servers.

The tools you need – in one place

We review everyday apps and cutting-edge technologies so you always have access to the most efficient tools to build your business.

Spend your time developing

Say goodbye to research, configuration, and manual setup – our 1-Click Apps handle it all for you.

open quoteIn one click, developers can confidently deploy fully tested app environments with project planning, source code management, CI/CD, monitoring, and security.close quote

Brandon Jung

VP Alliances, GitLab

Developer Tools

Accelerate app development and collaboration with PaaS, containerization, CI/CD, and more.

Docker

Docker containers wrap up software and its dependencies into a standardized unit for software development that includes everything it needs to run: code, runtime, system tools and libraries.

Dokku

Dokku makes it a breeze to deploy and manage web applications on your own server.

Hasura GraphQL

Hasura GraphQL Engine lets you make powerful queries with built-in filtering, pagination, pattern search, bulk insert, update, delete mutations & subscriptions.

code-server

code-server allows you to run VSCode in the cloud, accessible through a browser. It enables you take your development environment anywhere.

Reach our global community

We’re always looking for the most innovative apps from today’s developers. If you have something amazing for our community, we’d love to hear from you.

