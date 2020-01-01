DigitalOcean is an ideal cloud infrastructure provider for us at Paralect. It’s a well-thought-out and solid platform — super simple to set up and allows us to scale up quickly. The value for the cost blows away traditional cloud services and the stellar support is icing on the cake. Ease of use, pricing and reliability make DigitalOcean our go-to cloud provider for everything from idea validation for new startups to established, high-volume global payment systems.

Igor Krasnik CTO, Paralect