Choose from our low-cost Basic Droplets – perfect for experimenting – or our dedicated CPU Droplets, including CPU-Optimized and General Purpose Droplets. We also have Memory-Optimized Droplets for client projects that require dedicated compute power.
Life before DigitalOcean was a very manual process to set up servers. Life with DigitalOcean gets rids of all of that and allows us to automate at scale. DigitalOcean has brought us simplicity and performance. And the best part about it is we don't need to reach out to support.
Matthew Lawrence
VP of Application Development, Rainmaker Digital
DigitalOcean’s Marketplace of 1-Click Apps helps your agency launch projects without writing a line of code
OpenLiteSpeed provides enormous scalability, and an accelerated hosting platform for WordPress. This 1-Click gives you OpenLiteSpeed, PHP, MySQL Server, WordPress, LiteSpeed Cache, and other useful applications.
Magento is a flexible and endlessly customizable eCommerce platform that allows merchants to quickly bring the innovative, differentiated experiences that customers demand to market.
The cPanel interface allows your customers to do a multitude of things to manage their sites and intranets while keeping their online properties running smoothly.
DigitalOcean is an ideal cloud infrastructure provider for us at Paralect. It’s a well-thought-out and solid platform — super simple to set up and allows us to scale up quickly. The value for the cost blows away traditional cloud services and the stellar support is icing on the cake. Ease of use, pricing and reliability make DigitalOcean our go-to cloud provider for everything from idea validation for new startups to established, high-volume global payment systems.
Igor Krasnik
CTO, Paralect
We can do more with less as we don’t need to use client budget to build infrastructure.
Cameron Van Orman
Systems Admin, efelle creative
The difference between shared hosting and DigitalOcean (DO) is all about control. As you scale a company a service like DO is critical because it allows you to customize to what’s needed for your clients and agency developers.
Greg Beelinger
CEO & Partner, White Rabbit Group
I did not want to be responsible for any hosting, we had a managed hosting. As we grew though and our requirements become bigger we ended up needing a different tech stack. We use DigitalOcean Kubernetes to power all our Docker images. We use DigitalOcean Spaces as well to do all the file serving.
Ivan Stegic
CEO, TEN7
