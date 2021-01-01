Who is eligible for migration support?

This service is primarily for businesses that don’t use DigitalOcean currently but are looking to move over their production workloads to DigitalOcean. If you are an existing DigitalOcean customer, we can connect you to your Customer Success Manager (if applicable) or provide you on-demand resources to help try out a new product with DigitalOcean.

Who is a good fit for our migration program?

Businesses with large workloads that need help with migrating their production workloads from on-premises or another cloud provider – like AWS, Google Cloud or Azure can benefit from the program. They can leverage expert guidance, training and technical support to confidently plan and execute their migration.

What is included as part of this offering?

Based on the review of your use case, our team will determine your eligibility to receive a one time promotional credit that you can use for DigitalOcean products that will save you from having to pay for two cloud hosting companies at the same time. Our team will work with your business to determine how to ensure you have the right amount of credit to support your use case.

Your business is also eligible for consulting from our Solutions Engineering team to help plan out your migration to DigitalOcean and ongoing support and training from that team to help you move over resources to DigitalOcean. This level of support is dependent on your migration evaluation and size of the workload you plan to bring over to DigitalOcean.

By filling out the form do I automatically qualify for a supported migration?

Unfortunately, no. The supported migration offer is restricted to businesses who meet certain spend and workload sizing thresholds.

What services can I migrate to DigitalOcean?

The core of our platform consists of infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) technologies that include our compute offering – called Droplets – network, and storage services.

DigitalOcean also provides a highly select set of platform-as-a-service (PaaS) technologies including Managed Kubernetes, Managed databases and App Platform. To learn more check out our product portfolio.