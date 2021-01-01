Thank you for your interest in migrating to DigitalOcean

We received the details from your form submission. We will follow up shortly with next steps.

If you qualify for a supported migration, a member of our solutions team will contact you within 3 to 5 business days. If you are a better fit for our self-guided migration, you will start receiving emails to help you navigate migrating your workload to DigitalOcean.

How To Migrate Any Application Anywhere With Minimal Downtime

Avoid vendor lock-in by practicing concepts that help you audit your infrastructure, plan and execute a migration, and build applications with possible future migration in mind.

Resources

DigitalOcean’s community tutorials and product docs help you quickly get started. Here’s a small sample of the resources available.

card icon
Migration Checklist

This checklist will assist you in your migration efforts and ensure you have prepared for the transition.

card icon
Scaling with DigitalOcean

We also offer one of the best price-to-performance ratios in the industry, even as you scale your apps.

card icon
How To Migrate Linux Servers

In this series, we will take you through the steps needed to migrate an existing installation to a new server. Follow along to start developing your migration plan.

 

Company
  • About
  • Leadership
  • Blog
  • Careers
  • Customers
  • Partners
  • Referral Program
  • Press
  • Legal
  • Trust Platform
  • Investor Relations
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2021 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In