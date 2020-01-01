Bringing up tomorrow’s technologists.
The Spin Up empowers the next generation of students by supporting them to become future entrepreneurs and technologists. We’re especially focused on investing in historically underrepresented communities to bring more diverse technologists into the fold and ensure that the technology of the future is built for everyone.
The Spin Up is a series of workshops that introduces students to cloud computing and software development. Students will learn about the inner workings of computers by using terminals, spinning up servers, and exercising their creativity through building web apps.
DigitalOcean works with a16z's Cultural Leadership Fund to run The Spin Up. The fund supports various non-profit programs by providing a tailored curriculum, platform credits, specialty swag, and educational support. We’re actively looking for more organizational partners. If that sounds like you, sign up to work with us here.
What is The Spin Up?
Why is DigitalOcean doing this?
We want to drive opportunity through education to ensure that the technology of the future is built by – and for – representatives of every community. The Spin Up reflects DigitalOcean’s commitment to love, community, and giving back.
How can I participate in a workshop with The Spin Up?
We’ll be expanding the number of workshops and partners in the near future! Sign up here for workshop updates to learn about it when it happens.
How do I learn more about the program?
Read the blog post announcing the program. Sign up to stay in the loop here, or send us a note at thespinup@digitalocean.com with additional questions.
More questions?
