What is The Spin Up?

The Spin Up is a program run by DigitalOcean in partnership with a16z’s Cultural Leadership Fund.

Why is DigitalOcean doing this?

We want to drive opportunity through education to ensure that the technology of the future is built by – and for – representatives of every community. The Spin Up reflects DigitalOcean’s commitment to love, community, and giving back.

How can I participate in a workshop with The Spin Up?

We’ll be expanding the number of workshops and partners in the near future! Sign up here for workshop updates to learn about it when it happens.

How do I learn more about the program?

Read the blog post announcing the program. Sign up to stay in the loop here, or send us a note at thespinup@digitalocean.com with additional questions.

More questions?

Send us a note at thespinup@digitalocean.com