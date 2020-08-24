With our eighth edition of Currents we wanted to shake things up and look at the trends influencing developers at work. We decided to look exclusively at technical leaders and founders at small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

We see these organizations as the unsung heroes of the global economy as the size and scale of their output dwarves even the world’s largest companies. Collectively, SMBs represent close to 90% of all registered businesses and employ half of the world’s workforce.

Despite their large footprint, when it comes to cloud services, SMBs remain underserved relative to their enterprise counterparts. They often face unique technical challenges and constraints when it comes to deploying new technology, yet there’s comparatively little focus on this relative to larger organizations.

Our original goal was to understand what’s most important to SMBs, where their unique challenges lie, and what’s keeping them up at night. But then the world changed, and SMBs became among those hardest hit by the economic impacts of COVID-19.

The resulting report includes responses from 500 founders and technology decision-makers at small and medium tech companies (under 1,000 employees), collected in June 2020. Their responses provide unique insight into larger technical challenges, but also how business processes are changing in light of COVID-19.

Key findings include: