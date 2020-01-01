Easily store and manage private container images.
Before deploying your app, you're going to want to put your container images somewhere. Our registry lets you store containers for rapid deployment to DigitalOcean Kubernetes.
Build your container images on any machine, and push them to DigitalOcean Container Registry with the Docker CLI. DigitalOcean Kubernetes seamlessly integrates to facilitate continuous deployment.
Protect sensitive software by storing container images in private repositories. With DigitalOcean Teams, you easily give access to coworkers – and no one else.
Transfer container images over high speed HTTPs connections to servers across four continents. Container images are stored safely and encrypted at rest.
available in Starter, Basic, and Professional plans
Starts at $0 / month
1 repository
500MB – storage
N/A – storage overage
500MB – outbound transfer
$0.10/GB – transfer overage
Starts at $5 / month
5 repositories
5GB – storage
$0.02/GB – storage overage
5GB – outbound transfer
$0.10/GB – transfer overage
Starts at $20 / month
Unlimited repositories
100GB – storage
$0.02/GB – storage overage
100GB – outbound transfer
$0.10/GB – transfer overage