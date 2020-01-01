Container Registry

Easily store and manage private container images.

A managed registry made for developers

Before deploying your app, you're going to want to put your container images somewhere. Our registry lets you store containers for rapid deployment to DigitalOcean Kubernetes.

Simple

Build your container images on any machine, and push them to DigitalOcean Container Registry with the Docker CLI. DigitalOcean Kubernetes seamlessly integrates to facilitate continuous deployment.

Private

Protect sensitive software by storing container images in private repositories. With DigitalOcean Teams, you easily give access to coworkers – and no one else.

Secure

Transfer container images over high speed HTTPs connections to servers across four continents. Container images are stored safely and encrypted at rest.

Container Registry pricing

available in Starter, Basic, and Professional plans

Free

Starts at $0 / month

    1 repository

    500MB – storage

    N/A – storage overage

    500MB – outbound transfer

    $0.10/GB – transfer overage

Basic

Starts at $5 / month

    5 repositories

    5GB – storage

    $0.02/GB – storage overage

    5GB – outbound transfer

    $0.10/GB – transfer overage

Professional

Starts at $20 / month

    Unlimited repositories

    100GB – storage

    $0.02/GB – storage overage

    100GB – outbound transfer

    $0.10/GB – transfer overage

