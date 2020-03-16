DigitalOcean Hatch partners with Twilio Startups Program

Posted 2020-03-16

DigitalOcean’s global startup program, Hatch has been on a mission to support startups as they launch and scale. After having supported an active, growing and global community of 5k+ startups, we are excited to continue our efforts to support the dreams of entrepreneurs around the world.

Today, we are pleased to announce our partnership with Twilio Startups program. Twilio's focus on developers and startups aligns perfectly with DigitalOcean's core values. Our companies are focused on providing simple, powerful and pay-as-you-use Cloud and Communications platforms that enable entrepreneurs to do what they do best.

Our companies had previously collaborated in 2018 for Hacktoberfest, DigitalOcean's month-long celebration of Open Source to support and engage with the global community of open source maintainers and contributors.

What this partnership means for Hatch startups is that they will now also have access to the benefits of Twilio Startups program which includes 12 months of product credit, access to mentoring, and networking opportunities exclusive to program participants. Likewise, Twilio program startups will get access to Hatch and all the benefits of the program including DigitalOcean Cloud credits, access to priority support, mentorship and the global community of Hatchers.

We plan to conduct more joint office hours and online workshops with the Twilio Startups team to continue supporting startups. Check out and apply to Hatch to be a part of the growing community of startups.