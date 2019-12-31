CCPA Privacy Notice

Use of Personal Information

The CCPA defines various business and commercial purposes for collecting, using, and disclosing Personal Information. While we collect, use, and disclose Personal Information pursuant to our Privacy Policy as a whole, we wanted to clarify out that this includes Personal Information in accordance with the specific CCPA business and commercial purposes below:

Auditing related to a current interaction with you and concurrent transactions, including, but not limited to auditing compliance with this specification and other standards. Detecting security incidents, protecting against malicious, deceptive, fraudulent, or illegal activity, and prosecuting those responsible for that activity. Debugging to identify and repair errors that impair existing intended functionality. Short-term, transient use. Contracting with service providers to perform services on our behalf, including maintaining or servicing accounts, providing customer service, processing or fulfilling orders and transactions, verifying customer information, processing payments, providing advertising or marketing services, providing analytic services, or providing similar services on behalf of the business or service provider. Undertaking internal research for technological development and demonstration. Undertaking activities to verify or maintain the quality or safety of our services, and to improve, upgrade, or enhance our services. Otherwise enabling or effecting, directly or indirectly, a commercial transaction. For other purposes for which we provide specific notice at the time the information is collected.

Collection and Disclosure of Personal Information

In the preceding twelve months since this notice was last updated, we have collected Personal Information from general sources including you, your use of our services, your devices, our affiliates, our vendors, and our service providers. More specific information about Personal Information we collect is laid out in this notice and in our Privacy Policy, which we update from time to time.

As also explained in our Privacy Policy, we share your Personal Information with the following categories of CCPA third parties:

Affiliates. Vendors and service providers, including for data analytics and marketing and advertising our products and services to you. Third parties integrated into our services. Third parties as required by law and similar disclosures. Third parties in connection with a merger, sale, or asset transfer. Other third parties for whom we have obtained your permission to disclose your Personal Information.

Your California Privacy Rights

If you are a California resident, you may exercise the following rights.

Right to Know and Access. You may submit a verifiable request for information regarding the: (1) categories of Personal Information collected or disclosed by us; (2) purposes for which categories of Personal Information are collected by us; (3) categories of sources from which we collect Personal Information; and (4) specific pieces of Personal Information we have collected about you during the past twelve months.

Right to Delete. Subject to certain exceptions, you have the option to delete Personal Information about you that we have collected from you.

Verification. Requests for access to or deletion of Personal Information are subject to our ability to reasonably verify your identity in light of the information requested and pursuant to relevant CCPA requirements, limitations, and regulations.

Right to Equal Service and Price. You have the right not to receive discriminatory treatment for the exercise of your CCPA privacy rights, subject to certain limitations.

Shine the Light. We do not rent, sell, or share your Personal Information with nonaffiliated companies for their direct marketing purposes, unless we have your permission.

Submit Requests. To exercise your rights under the CCPA, you can deactivate and purge your account in your control panel settings (https://cloud.digitalocean.com/settings). For other requests or to authorize an agent to make a request on your behalf, you can also reach out to us at privacy@digitalocean.com.

Contact Information

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns about our processing activities, or you would like to exercise your privacy rights, please email us at privacy@digitalocean.com or write to us at:

DigitalOcean

101 6th Ave

New York, NY 10013

ATTN: Legal