Run batch and streaming big data workloads using our developer-friendly cloud platform.

DigitalOcean is a developer-friendly cloud platform that makes big data accessible to even the smallest of businesses. With managed compute and storage infrastructure, your team can completely control your big data stack, and run workloads reliably, securely, and inexpensively.

open quoteWe monitor over a billion websites for important events. DigitalOcean is the perfect platform – essentially the backbone of our company. They provide all the processing power we need.close quote

Carlos Espejo

VP of Infrastructure, Accern

Building blocks for big data: compute

You’re going to need substantial compute if you want to crunch terabytes or petabytes of data. DigitalOcean is built with best-in class Intel processors that run your workloads at blazing speeds. With DigitalOcean, you can run your big data jobs directly on VMs or Kubernetes.

Droplets (IaaS)

Run and manage your app directly on our VMs, or as we call them, Droplets. Choose between Basic, General Purpose, CPU-Optimized, or Memory-Optimized VMs. Spin up Droplets with your choice of Linux OS in 55 seconds or less.

DigitalOcean Kubernetes (KaaS)

Spin up a managed Kubernetes cluster in minutes, and run your app as microservices using Docker containers. Scale up or down as needed. Pay only for your worker nodes, as the master is free.

Building blocks for big data: storage

It should be easy and inexpensive to store, scale, and retrieve your data. DigitalOcean provides infrastructure flexibility so you can build and operate your big data workload with the best-fit storage technology for your use case and technology stack.

Framework freedom

After spinning up your infrastructure, you’re free to deploy whatever big data framework is the best fit for your workload. Many DigitalOcean customers utilize Apache Hadoop or Spark.

open quoteWe run a Mesos Cluster with HDFS on DigitalOcean. This cluster handles our data pipeline, model generation, databases, and end-user applications, enabling us to process over 200k requests per second.close quote

Rick O'Toole

CTO Rockerbox

open quoteDigitalOcean’s low-cost servers made it feasible for us to offer a free trial to new customers.close quote

Todd Persen

Co-Founder and CTO

open quoteWe still use some Amazon services, but 95% of our system works with DigitalOcean nodes.close quote

Den Golotyuk

Engineer

