Currents is back with our third report on the developer experience. This February we asked 5,993 participants about their thoughts on hot topics like artificial intelligence and machine learning, new ways of working with codebases and services like continuous integration and delivery, and important issues like the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the FCC’s decision on net neutrality.
Among our findings this quarter:
While only 45% of developers in organizations with five employees or less are using continuous integration, and only 35% are using continuous delivery (CD), developers report the likelihood of using these technologies increases with the size of the organization. This is somewhat intuitive as many of the benefits of these methods provide ways for groups of developers to work together. In large organizations with over 1,000 employees, 68% of developers report using continuous integration and 52% are using continuous delivery.
Worldwide, the developers we surveyed voiced a strong opinion against the repeal of net neutrality in the US by the FCC. Among those in the United States this opinion was even more pronounced with 83% of developers against the decision and only 3.6% in favor of the change.
Thirty-seven percent of the developers we surveyed reported that their teams were currently working to prepare for the GDPR. Unsurprisingly, developers in European countries are leading in this regard, with 58% of respondents in the Netherlands, 62% in Belgium, and 68% in Sweden stating their teams were actively working to ensure GDPR compliance. The United Kingdom saw the most engagement at 70%.
DigitalOcean Currents is published quarterly, highlighting the latest trends among developers.
