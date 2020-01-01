Run your business smoothly by leveraging essential insights for your applications.
With DigitalOcean Monitoring, you can collect metrics for visibility, monitor Droplet performance, and receive alerts when problems arise in your infrastructure. With our partner SolarWinds, you can now extend visibility to your applications and services to create a holistic view of your environment.
With SolarWinds® APM products, you can create application-level metrics, trace transactions, monitor the performance of individual processes, and drill all the way down to the poorly-performing line of code.
The combined solution of DigitalOcean Monitoring and SolarWinds APM products empower you to run applications, infrastructure, and ultimately your business as smoothly as possible.
Log management that installs in seconds and provides instant log visibility with real time searching, alerting, and tailing of log data for faster troubleshooting.
Application performance monitoring that allows you to identify application bottlenecks with distributed tracing, code profiling, exception tracking, custom metrics, and dashboards.
Web application performance monitoring that allows you to optimize and troubleshoot availability and performance issues that affect the end user experience.
Scalable full-stack, multi-source log aggregation and analysis that allows you visualize, correlate, and search event data to detect anomalies and reduce MTTR.
PaperTrail offers a freemium plan, while AppOptics, Loggly, and Pingdom offer free 14 day trials. Check out the product pages for more details on pricing.
DigitalOcean Monitoring is included in our products at no additional cost.
You can buy the products directly from the SolarWinds website.
No. You will get a separate bill from SolarWinds.
No. The SolarWinds products are standalone and are not integrated into DigitalOcean at this time.
These products are complementary. DigitalOcean Monitoring helps you understand the state of your infrastructure's hardware, while application monitoring from SolarWinds helps you understand the state of your software.