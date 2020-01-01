What is Monitoring?

Monitoring service enables you to monitor the host-metrics like CPU utilization, data transfer, and disk usage activity from Droplets. You can view the graphs of these metrics to understand how they are performing over time or set up alerts to receive a notification whenever a metric crosses your specified threshold and critical issues arise in your infrastructure.

How can I enable Monitoring?

Monitoring on DigitalOcean is automatically enabled when you install the Monitoring agent on your Droplet. To install the Monitoring agent, you just need to select Monitoring on your cloud console. You can also use our API, or a package manager to add the agent to your Droplets. Read more here.

Which operating systems does Monitoring support?

Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian, and Fedora.

What is the retention period of all metrics?

The data for the running Droplets is retained for 14 days. When a Droplet is destroyed, the data associated with the Droplet is also deleted.

What is the minimum granularity for the data that the Monitoring service receives and aggregates?

The minimum granularity supported by Monitoring is 1 minute data points.

What thresholds can I set to trigger an alert?

When you create an alert policy, you first choose the Droplet metric you want it to monitor. Next, you choose the evaluation period (e.g. five minutes or one hour). To set a threshold, set a target value and choose whether the alert will trigger when the value is above or below the value.

How much does Monitoring service cost?

Monitoring services are provided at no additional cost.