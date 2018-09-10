Good news! Starting today, Spaces object storage is now available from the west coast, in the SFO2 data center.
The first step in creating scalable web architecture is to move static assets off your web servers. Object storage gives you that independent place to store your images, videos, JavaScript, CSS, and other assets. You don’t need to specify the amount of storage you need; just start adding files and it grows with you. Best of all, you can sleep at night knowing there is redundancy built into the cluster.
Spaces by DigitalOcean is S3-compatible object storage designed for developer teams and businesses that want a scalable, simple, and affordable way to store and serve vast amounts of data.
Need tips to get started with Spaces? Take a look at some of our latest tutorials:
Now you're set to create a Space in SFO2!