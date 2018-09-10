Good news! Starting today, Spaces object storage is now available from the west coast, in the SFO2 data center.

Why object storage?

The first step in creating scalable web architecture is to move static assets off your web servers. Object storage gives you that independent place to store your images, videos, JavaScript, CSS, and other assets. You don’t need to specify the amount of storage you need; just start adding files and it grows with you. Best of all, you can sleep at night knowing there is redundancy built into the cluster.

What is Spaces?

Spaces by DigitalOcean is S3-compatible object storage designed for developer teams and businesses that want a scalable, simple, and affordable way to store and serve vast amounts of data.

S3 compatible : Use the large existing ecosystem of S3 tools, utilities, plugins, extensions, and libraries to manage your Spaces.

: Use the large existing ecosystem of S3 tools, utilities, plugins, extensions, and libraries to manage your Spaces. Simple : Drag-and-drop user experience lets you manage your content from the Control Panel. Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) helps you avoid complex configuration files with an intuitive CORS rules manager.

: Drag-and-drop user experience lets you manage your content from the Control Panel. Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) helps you avoid complex configuration files with an intuitive CORS rules manager. Affordable: Spaces starts at $5 per month and includes the first 250GB of storage and 1TB of outbound bandwidth. It’s $0.02/ GB for additional storage and $0.01/ GB for additional outbound bandwidth. Uploads are free.

Need tips to get started with Spaces? Take a look at some of our latest tutorials:

Now you're set to create a Space in SFO2!