SPACES OBJECT STORAGE

Affordable, predictable pricing
  • text logo$5/mo
  • text logo250 GB of storage
  • text logo1 TB of outbound transfer
  • text logoUnlimited uploads
  • text logoUnlimited Spaces
Designed for developers. Built for business.

Spaces complements local and network storage to help your business scale.

image
Spend less

Easy, predictable pricing that can provide over 90% savings on storage and bandwidth costs compared to other providers.

image
Reduce complexity

Object storage with a built-in content delivery network (CDN) meets your infrastructure needs with a simpler architecture.

image
Move faster

Easy to use in just 2 clicks, creating the most efficient design possible with API docs that anyone can understand.

image
Easily integrate

Our API is S3-compatible, so you can reuse existing tools and code.

image
Access globally

Over 150,000 businesses and 1 million developers around the world use DigitalOcean’s secure and reliable cloud infrastructure.

icon

Planning to create static sites?

You can now build and deploy 3 static sites for free.

open quoteSpaces has given us the high scalability we need, allowing us to add and grow as much as we want, with no restrictions whatsoever.close quote

David Waizer

Director of DevOps, Senzari

Simple, reliable object storage with a built-in CDN

Practical use cases for object storage

image

Web asset delivery

Host and deliver static web or application assets such as images, JavaScript, and CSS. Enable the CDN to speed up your end user experience by caching assets at more than 25 global points of presence. Use your own subdomain with an SSL certificate to create a seamless secure architecture.

image

Media hosting

Redundant, scalable, and highly available infrastructure to host video, photo, or audio assets.

image

Software delivery

Host images, containers, or software libraries that your customers can download.

company logo

open quoteWe see support for DigitalOcean Spaces as a strategic advantage for us and our user community as users embrace deployment of their creations in virtual reality on the cloud.close quote

Philip Rosedale

CEO, High Fidelity

company logo

open quoteContent Ignite now uses nearly all of DigitalOcean’s product offerings, but the object storage provided by DigitalOcean Spaces and the ease of use of the DigitalOcean API are two qualities that our team has come to value in particular.close quote

Lee Groombridge

CEO, Content Ignite

Features that help you scale

image
S3 Compatible

Use the large existing ecosystem of S3 tools, utilities, plugins, extensions, and libraries to manage your Spaces.

image
Content Delivery Edge Network (CDN)

Reduce the latency when loading frequently accessed content by up to 70%, improving overall site or app performance. Map a custom subdomain and secure it with an existing SSL certificate or use a free Let's Encrypt certificate.

image
Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS)

Prevent cross domain security warnings and avoid complex configuration files by using an intuitive CORS rules manager built into our Cloud UI or the S3-compatible API.

image
Enhanced file browser

Upload multiple files with simple drag-and-drop and manage all your content from a beautifully simple control panel.

image
Global availability

Currently available from four data centers: NYC3, AMS3, SGP1, and SFO2. Create your Space near your Droplets and customers.

image
Security

Data transfer is automatically secured with SSL (HTTPS). You can make your files public or private or offer a Quick Share link that expires after a specified time.

Integrates with tools you already use

Spaces can be managed via API, CLI, or your favorite S3-compatible tool.

icon
Cyberduck

Open source tool for Windows or macOS that provides a graphical interface to manage files for a wide variety of services.

icon
Transmit

macOS-only file transfer utility that handles a wide variety of server types.

icon
FileZilla S3 Plugin

File transfer solution that works with FTP, SFTP, FTPS, and WebDAV protocols.

icon
Flexify.io

Migrate from S3 compatible storage or enable multi-cloud content delivery.

icon
Media Library Folders Pro for WordPress

Offload assets from a WP website to S3 compatible object storage.

icon
Ghost Blog

Offload assets from a Ghost blog to S3 compatible object storage.

icon
Spaces Sync for WordPress

Automated backups for your WP assets to S3 compatible storage.

icon
npm Upload Plugin

Automatic file uploads from your server to Spaces using an npm module.

icon
Duplicacy Backups

Enable incremental backups, concurrent backup, and client-side encryption.

icon
Synology NAS

Backup a local network attached storage device to Spaces.

Committed to your success

image
Quick and easy to get started
image
Robust, easy to follow documentation and tutorials
image
World class customer support

It’s easy to get started

Always know what you’ll pay with simple, predictable pricing for bandwidth and storage across all global data centers.

