SPACES OBJECT STORAGE

S3-compatible object storage with a built-in CDN that makes scaling easy, reliable, and affordable.
Spaces complements local and network storage to help your business scale.
Easy, predictable pricing that can provide over 90% savings on storage and bandwidth costs compared to other providers.
Object storage with a built-in content delivery network (CDN) meets your infrastructure needs with a simpler architecture.
Easy to use in just 2 clicks, creating the most efficient design possible with API docs that anyone can understand.
Our API is S3-compatible, so you can reuse existing tools and code.
Over 150,000 businesses and 1 million developers around the world use DigitalOcean’s secure and reliable cloud infrastructure.
You can now build and deploy 3 static sites for free.
Spaces has given us the high scalability we need, allowing us to add and grow as much as we want, with no restrictions whatsoever.
David Waizer
Director of DevOps, Senzari
Host and deliver static web or application assets such as images, JavaScript, and CSS. Enable the CDN to speed up your end user experience by caching assets at more than 25 global points of presence. Use your own subdomain with an SSL certificate to create a seamless secure architecture.
Redundant, scalable, and highly available infrastructure to host video, photo, or audio assets.
Host images, containers, or software libraries that your customers can download.
We see support for DigitalOcean Spaces as a strategic advantage for us and our user community as users embrace deployment of their creations in virtual reality on the cloud.
Philip Rosedale
CEO, High Fidelity
Content Ignite now uses nearly all of DigitalOcean’s product offerings, but the object storage provided by DigitalOcean Spaces and the ease of use of the DigitalOcean API are two qualities that our team has come to value in particular.
Lee Groombridge
CEO, Content Ignite
Use the large existing ecosystem of S3 tools, utilities, plugins, extensions, and libraries to manage your Spaces.
Reduce the latency when loading frequently accessed content by up to 70%, improving overall site or app performance. Map a custom subdomain and secure it with an existing SSL certificate or use a free Let's Encrypt certificate.
Prevent cross domain security warnings and avoid complex configuration files by using an intuitive CORS rules manager built into our Cloud UI or the S3-compatible API.
Upload multiple files with simple drag-and-drop and manage all your content from a beautifully simple control panel.
Currently available from four data centers: NYC3, AMS3, SGP1, and SFO2. Create your Space near your Droplets and customers.
Data transfer is automatically secured with SSL (HTTPS). You can make your files public or private or offer a Quick Share link that expires after a specified time.
Spaces can be managed via API, CLI, or your favorite S3-compatible tool.
Open source tool for Windows or macOS that provides a graphical interface to manage files for a wide variety of services.
macOS-only file transfer utility that handles a wide variety of server types.
File transfer solution that works with FTP, SFTP, FTPS, and WebDAV protocols.
Migrate from S3 compatible storage or enable multi-cloud content delivery.
Offload assets from a WP website to S3 compatible object storage.
Offload assets from a Ghost blog to S3 compatible object storage.
Automated backups for your WP assets to S3 compatible storage.
Automatic file uploads from your server to Spaces using an npm module.
Enable incremental backups, concurrent backup, and client-side encryption.
Backup a local network attached storage device to Spaces.
Always know what you’ll pay with simple, predictable pricing for bandwidth and storage across all global data centers.