What is Hatch?

Hatch helps developers create, launch, and scale their startups. This includes a range of perks to get you started, including 12 months of DigitalOcean credit to easily deploy and scale your infrastructure.

Why is DigitalOcean doing this?

We want to empower the startup community. We always strive to support and show love to our community. We want it to be easy for you to have access to our resources.

Who is eligible for DigitalOcean Hatch? How do you select Hatch members?

We prioritize streaming, gaming, fintech, devtools, B2B startups, and edtech startups who serve developers and businesses. New applicants are evaluated using the following criteria:

Must be affiliated with an approved accelerator, incubator, or VC firm (see full list here).

Must not have received previous DigitalOcean promotional credits.

Must have raised a Series A or less.

Must have a company website, and an email address associated with the company website.

Must have proof (verification email or partner letter) demonstrating affiliation with an approved partner organization (accelerator, incubator, or VC firm)

Must create a registered DigitalOcean team account with a business/company email (not a personal email account).

Must not be an existing DigitalOcean customer.

How do I know if my accelerator/incubator/VC firm has a relationship with Hatch?

Please see our portfolio partner list. You can ask your program manager if you have a partnership with Hatch.

I do not see my accelerator listed in the partner section. Can I still apply for the Hatch Program?

Yes, have your program manager reach out to us at hatch@digitalocean.com.

How can I get started if I’m not backed by a VC, incubator, or accelerator program?

Currently, we are only accepting applicants that are affiliated with our Hatch Partner Network.

How many credits do I get?

DigitalOcean awards startups credits through approved Hatch partners. To learn more about your eligibility award level, please contact your program manager at your Hatch Partner.

What if I have already received credits for my startup?

This program is for new startups that have not used prior credits with DigitalOcean.

I am an existing customer, do I qualify for Hatch?

Existing customers are not eligible for DigitalOcean Hatch. If you have been assigned an account manager you are not eligible for Hatch. Your account manager can communicate alternative support programs and offerings for you and your team.

How do the Hatch credits work?

You will be given a fixed amount of monthly credits to be used over the 1-year program.

Can you help migrate my customers from other public clouds to DigitalOcean?

Yes, we have migration plans, technical assistance, and credits available to make it easy for your clients.

How do I know if I'm eligible?

We welcome startups to apply that have raised up to/including Series A.

What happens if I go over the monthly credit limit?

If you go over the monthly credit limit, you will be charged for the additional usage for that month.

Do I need to be a DigitalOcean customer to sign up for Hatch?

Before applying for DigitalOcean Hatch, you must create a new DigitalOcean team account for your startup with 1) the corporate email address associated with your company domain and 2) a valid credit card. You can learn more about DO Team Accounts here. For security reasons, applicants must include a working website and matching corporate email address.

Can I transfer my Hatch credits?

No. The Hatch credits are designed to help you scale your infrastructure and are not transferable. If you do not use the credits, they will be forfeited.

Are there any other limitations on how I use the Hatch credits?

Yes. You cannot use the Hatch credits for the mining of cryptocurrency (e.g. bitcoin mining). You can also not use the Hatch credits for programs that consume excessive network capacity, CPU cycles or disk IO. If you do, DigitalOcean may end your participation in the Hatch program. Please review the Hatch Terms of Service.

I have some questions about extensions. How can I get support?

For any program-specific questions, please email hatch@digitalocean.com, and a member of our team will get back to you within a few business days.

Still have a question? Send us a note.