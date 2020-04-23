Scale up – on us.

Hatch is our global startup program that helps you grow your business. Spend less time worrying about cloud infrastructure and more time building great things.

open quoteWe understand, firsthand, what it takes to launch and scale a company. That’s why we’re supporting the next generation of startups in getting their products off the ground.close quote

image

Ben Uretsky

Cofounder of DigitalOcean

image

Grow your startup with our powerful and easy-to-use infrastructure

We designed Hatch to power your startup – giving you the cloud infrastructure you need to grow quickly.

Benefits

image
Infrastructure credit

Startups can receive 12 months of infrastructure credit (amount varies by partner organization).

image
Training

We’re here to help with monthly expert webinars and office hours. Get access to one-on-one meetings with our Product Managers, Solutions Engineers, Developer Advocates, and other experts in their field.

image
Prioritized support

Your tickets get moved up the queue. We support you with 24/7/365 technical support and a 99.99% uptime SLA for all services.

image
A community of builders

Join our vibrant community of startups. We bring together other founders, investors, and influencers to connect online and meet in-person at Hatch events.

Member perks

Receive exclusive benefits from our perk partners. Exclusive discounts, access to beta products, and mentorship and support.

content image

A thriving community

Join, learn and share with more than 2,000 organizations that are using the Hatch program to help build and scale companies and deliver innovative products that are changing the world.

card icon
card icon
card icon
card icon
card icon
card icon
card icon
card icon
card icon
card icon
card icon
card icon
Previous
company logo

open quoteAs a founder and somebody that doesn't have a DevOps background, I didn't spend every morning of my life wearing a pager and doing XML sit-ups…what I wanted to do was ship an application to users so that we could begin iterating itclose quote

Jordan Husney

CEO, Parabol

company logo

open quoteThe cost savings we get by using DigitalOcean enables us to offer our customers pricing that is roughly 5 times more affordable than what the competition is offering. DigitalOcean is the perfect fit for small and medium sized businesses.close quote

Vujadian Divjak

CEO / CTO & Founder, Co-founder

company logo

open quoteWe had been growing 10 to 20% a month. And every step of the way, DO had tools that were exactly what it is right. We came for the simplicity and then, as we scaled, we were actually very pleasantly surprised by many things on the platform. close quote

Daniel Ni

CEO & Founder, ScraperAPI

Next
image

Our Hatch Partner Network

We’re partnering with select accelerators, incubators, and venture capital funds to build a quality platform for growing young companies. If you’re affiliated with one of our partners, DigitalOcean will provide infrastructure credit for 12 months, along with technical training, mentorship, priority support, and an opportunity to connect with other startups, accelerators, and investors. For more information, please reach out to us at hatch@digitalocean.com.

Techstars
The Family
Y Combinator
Nasscom
SOSV
Dreamit
MassChallenge
a16z
Backstage Capital
Station F
Factory
See all partners

Additional resources

card icon
Hatch Storytellers Series

Hear first-hand stories from founders building startups. From creating your MVP, to hiring world-class talent, to failing with grace.
Watch on our YouTube channel

card icon
The Deep End Podcast by DigitalOcean

Where founders and developers talk to each other about career challenges, the music that inspires them, and how they are scaling their business.

Listen in

card icon
#ItsHatchening

Follow a global community of hungry, technical entrepreneurs as they chart their journeys through the startup landscape. Learn about upcoming events and new companies creating impactful software.

Visit Twitter

Frequently asked questions

What is Hatch?

Hatch helps developers create, launch, and scale their startups. This includes a range of perks to get you started, including 12 months of DigitalOcean credit to easily deploy and scale your infrastructure.

Why is DigitalOcean doing this?

We want to empower the startup community. We always strive to support and show love to our community. We want it to be easy for you to have access to our resources.

Who is eligible for DigitalOcean Hatch? How do you select Hatch members?

We prioritize streaming, gaming, fintech, devtools, B2B startups, and edtech startups who serve developers and businesses. New applicants are evaluated using the following criteria:

  • Must be affiliated with an approved accelerator, incubator, or VC firm (see full list here).
  • Must not have received previous DigitalOcean promotional credits.
  • Must have raised a Series A or less.
  • Must have a company website, and an email address associated with the company website.
  • Must have proof (verification email or partner letter) demonstrating affiliation with an approved partner organization (accelerator, incubator, or VC firm)
  • Must create a registered DigitalOcean team account with a business/company email (not a personal email account).
  • Must not be an existing DigitalOcean customer.

How do I know if my accelerator/incubator/VC firm has a relationship with Hatch?

Please see our portfolio partner list. You can ask your program manager if you have a partnership with Hatch.

I do not see my accelerator listed in the partner section. Can I still apply for the Hatch Program?

Yes, have your program manager reach out to us at hatch@digitalocean.com.

How can I get started if I’m not backed by a VC, incubator, or accelerator program?

Currently, we are only accepting applicants that are affiliated with our Hatch Partner Network.

How many credits do I get?

DigitalOcean awards startups credits through approved Hatch partners. To learn more about your eligibility award level, please contact your program manager at your Hatch Partner.

What if I have already received credits for my startup?

This program is for new startups that have not used prior credits with DigitalOcean.

I am an existing customer, do I qualify for Hatch?

Existing customers are not eligible for DigitalOcean Hatch. If you have been assigned an account manager you are not eligible for Hatch. Your account manager can communicate alternative support programs and offerings for you and your team.

How do the Hatch credits work?

You will be given a fixed amount of monthly credits to be used over the 1-year program.

Can you help migrate my customers from other public clouds to DigitalOcean?

Yes, we have migration plans, technical assistance, and credits available to make it easy for your clients.

How do I know if I'm eligible?

We welcome startups to apply that have raised up to/including Series A.

What happens if I go over the monthly credit limit?

If you go over the monthly credit limit, you will be charged for the additional usage for that month.

Do I need to be a DigitalOcean customer to sign up for Hatch?

Before applying for DigitalOcean Hatch, you must create a new DigitalOcean team account for your startup with 1) the corporate email address associated with your company domain and 2) a valid credit card. You can learn more about DO Team Accounts here. For security reasons, applicants must include a working website and matching corporate email address.

Can I transfer my Hatch credits?

No. The Hatch credits are designed to help you scale your infrastructure and are not transferable. If you do not use the credits, they will be forfeited.

Are there any other limitations on how I use the Hatch credits?

Yes. You cannot use the Hatch credits for the mining of cryptocurrency (e.g. bitcoin mining). You can also not use the Hatch credits for programs that consume excessive network capacity, CPU cycles or disk IO. If you do, DigitalOcean may end your participation in the Hatch program. Please review the Hatch Terms of Service.

I have some questions about extensions. How can I get support?

For any program-specific questions, please email hatch@digitalocean.com, and a member of our team will get back to you within a few business days.

Still have a question? Send us a note.

Ready to get started?

Apply now
Company
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2020 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In