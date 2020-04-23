Hatch is our global startup program that helps you grow your business. Spend less time worrying about cloud infrastructure and more time building great things.
We understand, firsthand, what it takes to launch and scale a company. That’s why we’re supporting the next generation of startups in getting their products off the ground.
Ben Uretsky
Cofounder of DigitalOcean
We designed Hatch to power your startup – giving you the cloud infrastructure you need to grow quickly.
Startups can receive 12 months of infrastructure credit (amount varies by partner organization).
We’re here to help with monthly expert webinars and office hours. Get access to one-on-one meetings with our Product Managers, Solutions Engineers, Developer Advocates, and other experts in their field.
Your tickets get moved up the queue. We support you with 24/7/365 technical support and a 99.99% uptime SLA for all services.
Join our vibrant community of startups. We bring together other founders, investors, and influencers to connect online and meet in-person at Hatch events.
Receive exclusive benefits from our perk partners. Exclusive discounts, access to beta products, and mentorship and support.
As a founder and somebody that doesn't have a DevOps background, I didn't spend every morning of my life wearing a pager and doing XML sit-ups…what I wanted to do was ship an application to users so that we could begin iterating it
Jordan Husney
CEO, Parabol
The cost savings we get by using DigitalOcean enables us to offer our customers pricing that is roughly 5 times more affordable than what the competition is offering. DigitalOcean is the perfect fit for small and medium sized businesses.
Vujadian Divjak
CEO / CTO & Founder, Co-founder
We had been growing 10 to 20% a month. And every step of the way, DO had tools that were exactly what it is right. We came for the simplicity and then, as we scaled, we were actually very pleasantly surprised by many things on the platform.
Daniel Ni
CEO & Founder, ScraperAPI
We’re partnering with select accelerators, incubators, and venture capital funds to build a quality platform for growing young companies. If you’re affiliated with one of our partners, DigitalOcean will provide infrastructure credit for 12 months, along with technical training, mentorship, priority support, and an opportunity to connect with other startups, accelerators, and investors. For more information, please reach out to us at hatch@digitalocean.com.
Hear first-hand stories from founders building startups. From creating your MVP, to hiring world-class talent, to failing with grace.
Watch on our YouTube channel
Where founders and developers talk to each other about career challenges, the music that inspires them, and how they are scaling their business.
Follow a global community of hungry, technical entrepreneurs as they chart their journeys through the startup landscape. Learn about upcoming events and new companies creating impactful software.
Hatch helps developers create, launch, and scale their startups. This includes a range of perks to get you started, including 12 months of DigitalOcean credit to easily deploy and scale your infrastructure.
We want to empower the startup community. We always strive to support and show love to our community. We want it to be easy for you to have access to our resources.
We prioritize streaming, gaming, fintech, devtools, B2B startups, and edtech startups who serve developers and businesses. New applicants are evaluated using the following criteria:
Please see our portfolio partner list. You can ask your program manager if you have a partnership with Hatch.
Yes, have your program manager reach out to us at hatch@digitalocean.com.
Currently, we are only accepting applicants that are affiliated with our Hatch Partner Network.
DigitalOcean awards startups credits through approved Hatch partners. To learn more about your eligibility award level, please contact your program manager at your Hatch Partner.
This program is for new startups that have not used prior credits with DigitalOcean.
Existing customers are not eligible for DigitalOcean Hatch. If you have been assigned an account manager you are not eligible for Hatch. Your account manager can communicate alternative support programs and offerings for you and your team.
You will be given a fixed amount of monthly credits to be used over the 1-year program.
Yes, we have migration plans, technical assistance, and credits available to make it easy for your clients.
We welcome startups to apply that have raised up to/including Series A.
If you go over the monthly credit limit, you will be charged for the additional usage for that month.
Before applying for DigitalOcean Hatch, you must create a new DigitalOcean team account for your startup with 1) the corporate email address associated with your company domain and 2) a valid credit card. You can learn more about DO Team Accounts here. For security reasons, applicants must include a working website and matching corporate email address.
No. The Hatch credits are designed to help you scale your infrastructure and are not transferable. If you do not use the credits, they will be forfeited.
Yes. You cannot use the Hatch credits for the mining of cryptocurrency (e.g. bitcoin mining). You can also not use the Hatch credits for programs that consume excessive network capacity, CPU cycles or disk IO. If you do, DigitalOcean may end your participation in the Hatch program. Please review the Hatch Terms of Service.
For any program-specific questions, please email hatch@digitalocean.com, and a member of our team will get back to you within a few business days.
Still have a question? Send us a note.