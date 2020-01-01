We remove the complexity and unpredictability from choosing the cloud to power your SaaS business. With flexible compute options combined with a host of other tools – including Managed Databases and Kubernetes – you can build your SaaS exactly how you want while saving on hosting costs.
Making the cloud simple is important to us. Now more than ever, we are committed to making sure that the cloud is easy for small businesses to use. Combining our compute flexibility, easy-to-use UI, powerful API, and detailed documentation, you’ll save time on managing infrastructure and focus more on building your SaaS.
Predictable bills are critical on the path to profitability and essential when working on your unit economics for your SaaS business. We know that cash is important to companies just starting to build their product, establish market fit, and hire talent. We provide industry-leading price-performance along with predictable, easy-to-understand billing.
Here are some of the DigitalOcean products that other SaaS companies use to build their tech stack.
Our compute options give your SaaS the ultimate flexibility with low-cost Basic Droplets – perfect when just starting out – or our dedicated CPU Droplets, including CPU-Optimized and General Purpose Droplets. We also have Memory-Optimized Droplets for client projects that require dedicated compute power.
We are here to help you build your SaaS solution from the very beginning of your journey and as you scale your business.
DigitalOcean is very approachable tech for anyone, but it also has the advanced power for advanced users. It’s ease of use has allowed me to spend less time on managing infrastructure and more time working on other aspects of our business.
Don Pottinger
Founder , Lytham Labs
Since moving to DigitalOcean, our setup is ultimately more capable than what we had before the migration, downtime has become a rarity, and our hosting costs have decreased by more than 90%. All in all, our team is very happy with our decision to migrate over to DigitalOcean, and we’re eager to continue to scale up our infrastructure as our business grows.
Jamie Druce
Senior Web Developer
Simplicity, transparency in pricing and spectacular support are the three key reasons why we use DigitalOcean.
Arijit Lahiri
Cofounder, QuoDeck
DigitalOcean has super fast support. We had somebody even in our Slack helping us. And you don't normally expect that as a small company.
Justin Karneges
Founder and CEO, Fanout
DigitalOcean’s Community Tutorials, Tech Talks, and product docs help you get started quickly. Here are a few of the resources available for our agency community.
Our team of solutions experts can help you get started with migration plans and provide advice on how to scale your game.