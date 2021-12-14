3rd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors available at DigitalOcean

We are excited to announce the introduction of the latest generation of Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors (code name Ice Lake) at DigitalOcean. These latest generation processors offer significant performance improvements compared to their predecessors (up to a 46% improvement, according to Intel), enabling you to deliver rich experiences to your customers.

DigitalOcean regularly invests in our underlying infrastructure in order to provide you with modern hardware and realize our mission to simplify cloud computing. The introduction of 3rd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors is our most recent investment into ensuring we provide our customers with excellent computing power.

The latest generation of Intel Xeon Scalable processors are currently available for the following Droplet types in the SFO3 data center and will be rolled out to other Droplet types and data centers over time.

CPU-Optimized Droplets

Memory-Optimized Droplets

Premium Intel Droplets

DigitalOcean is committed to continually improving the servers our Droplets run on, and as we augment our current server fleet, customers will experience the improved performance of these newer processors. While customers do not choose the processor their Droplet runs on, from today, some Droplets created in SFO3 will run on 3rd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and as we continue to deploy more, this will increase the likelihood of new Droplets running this generation.

3rd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors are also supported for other products such as DigitalOcean Kubernetes, and Managed Databases.

More speed, same price

There is no change to the pricing for Droplets with the introduction of 3rd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. This allows you to deliver faster customer experiences without increasing your costs.

We hope you are excited about the introduction of 3rd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. If you would like to have a conversation about using DigitalOcean for your business, then please contact our sales team. New to DigitalOcean? Sign up for an account here to get started today.

Happy coding,

Harsh Banwait

Senior Product Manager @ DigitalOcean