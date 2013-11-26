A Big Thank You From Us

Tomorrow is the American Holiday of Thanksgiving. People will get together with their friends and family, reflect on what they are grateful for, and then proceed to stuff their faces and fall asleep. It's a good day.

As part of DigitalOcean's yearly tradition, we want to take a little time to say thank you to the people who have helped us throughout our journey. We've definitely come a very long way, and we could never have done it without you.

Our Users

When we lowered our price in January, it gave many new users the chance to try us out-- and the response has been overwhelming. Throughout this year, the community has given us feature suggestions on uservoice, developed our IRC channel community, opened tickets to help us diagnose edge cases, and provided constant examples of the inspiring projects that they built. We could not be more grateful for these contributions.

We would especially like to thank three of our users: our users, for your love and support. Not just for telling others about us but also for letting us know how we can continue to improve.

We would especially like to thank three of our supporters. For trusting in us and helping us grow, a big thank you must go out to @samuelclay, @dustyd, and @khash. We couldn't have done it without you.

Our Security Contributors

We want to extend a warm thank you to a very savvy group of individuals. These are the members of our Security List who alerted us to any vulnerabilities within the nooks and crannies of our site. Their contribution has been invaluable, and on Thanksgiving, we salute them for their help and knowledge.

Journalists

As we have grown, we are grateful for the press that we have received. For breaking our big stories, we want to thank @romaindillet and @fredericl.

Our Collaborators

This year, we began offering 1-click images that allowed users to spin up servers with programs already pre-installed. These would not be possible without our collaborators-- the experts who actually made them. This Thanksgiving, we'd like to thank them once again for adding their image to our creation process.

-Thank you to @ErisDS for Ghost

-Thank you to @sytses for Gitlab

-Thank you to @progrium for Dokku

-Thank you to @KenCochrane for Docker

Furthermore, we want to give a warm thank you to the folks at @epipheo for the best darn cartoon intro video a startup could ask for. ("You've been developing like a beast....")

AWe want to thank two other individuals who have helped immensely in the success of our company this year. Thank you to @fxn for his invaluable contributions to the Rails community and to @rbates for his enrichment of the Rails knowledge base.

Our Partners

And finally, we have to thank the people who have spurred and supported our growth as we transition into the next stage of our business. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to our Seed Round Investors at I. A. Ventures

Thank you so much to Roger (@infoarbitrage), Jesse (@beyroutey), Brad (@bradgillespie), Adrian (@AdrianGrant), and Amy (@amytongwu).

This Thanksgiving post can never be all inclusive. Too many people have played an important role in our journey and we are incredibly grateful to each one. At the end of the day we are thankful not just because of what we have built, but much more importantly because we get to see what was built on DigitalOcean!