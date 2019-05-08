With a heavy heart, we're sharing the news that Mark Templeton has made the difficult decision to step back from his role as Chief Executive Officer due to a personal health issue. During the transition, Mark will continue as CEO to help identify the right successor and work closely with our executive team to guide strategic decisions for the company.

Mark has made a tremendous impact since he joined DigitalOcean in June 2018. Under Mark’s leadership, we have made great strides towards our vision of making modern app development accessible and simple for developers everywhere. We’ve launched 10 new product offerings, including our Managed Databases, Managed Kubernetes, and Marketplace services. We’ve made our first-ever acquisition and diversified our go-to-market strategy with new partner offerings. And Mark has also recruited seasoned leaders to strengthen our executive team. We're very proud of all we've accomplished under his guidance.

Mark is an incredible leader and an inspiration to all of us in the DigitalOcean family. We will continue on the path he’s set forth, and we remain as committed as ever to serving millions of next generation developers around the world.