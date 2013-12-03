Announcing MEAN One-Click Install Application

After attending Node Summit 2013, DigitalOcean heard the Javascript community loud and clear: MEAN is a must-have one click image that provides a simple, scalable, and easy starting point for full stack Javascript web development. The beauty of MEAN is it takes care of the connection points between existing popular frameworks, solving common integration problems.

Seasoned devs as well as those new to node can utilize MEAN! The MEAN stack is a boilerplate that serves as the ideal beginning for MongoDB, Express, AngularJS, and Node.js based applications. Simply put, its purpose is to give users an efficient way to start developing MEAN based web apps with useful modules like mongoose and passport pre-bundled and configured. Users can take advantage of MEAN to checkout their own app or simply use the installed applications how they see fit.

Let us know what you think!

Leave a comment telling us about the projects you build with MEAN.