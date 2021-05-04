Announcing new, consolidated site for all technical resources: docs.digitalocean.com

A few weeks ago, we introduced a new website for DigitalOcean technical documentation that’s a comprehensive resource including tutorials, product details, sample code, references, etc. It was a significant effort that involved consolidation of key content that our customers leverage to build their projects and businesses on DigitalOcean.

A central repository of all technical content

The new website serves as a unified platform for:

Product documentation, formerly hosted at digitalocean.com/docs

API documentation, formerly hosted at developers.digitalocean.com

Support/Knowledge Base articles, formerly hosted at digitalocean.com/support

With all of this information in one place, we hope that the new site greatly simplifies the experience of using the DigitalOcean platform.

Evergreen API reference

Earlier this year, we introduced the DigitalOcean OpenAPI Specification. DigitalOcean API enables you to do just about anything you can do in our control panel programmatically. But as we introduce new services and features, keeping up with all these changes can be challenging. The DigitalOcean OpenAPI Specification gives you the confidence when developing against our API.

A great addition to docs.digitalocean.com is our new API documentation which is now generated straight from the source code and based on the new OpenAPI v3 spec for the DigitalOcean API. This new reference ensures that the API reference is evergreen and offers a downloadable YAML representation of the API surface for use with other OpenAPI-compliant tools like Postman and Swagger. This makes it much easier for you to design, build, document and use RESTful web services and APIs.

Fully managed and scalable - built on DigitalOcean App Platform

We’re proud to share that the new docs.digitalocean.com site is built on DigitalOcean App Platform, our fully managed platform to build, deploy, and scale your apps quickly. App Platform made it easy to integrate with our GitHub repo and ship our site at scale. Before, the docs team worked with our Ops team to maintain a build pipeline, Kubernetes cluster, and CDN configuration to ship our site, but by using the native static site functionality in App Platform, scalability, cloud building, and CDN performance is all built in.

Dependency on the Ops team to maintain build pipeline and deploy code to Kubernetes clusters

App Platform automatically takes care of building, deploying, managing and scaling the website

This eliminates the dependency on our Ops team and ensures we can easily scale our website to better serve our customers. If you’re a tech company looking to host your technical documentation on a managed platform, App Platform can be a great solution.

What’s next

We’ll continue to improve the content and address customer feedback. A popular request has been to share reference implementations for common use cases. We’re working on creating a ‘Samples’ section that’ll offer official reference implementations for popular use cases and common third-party integrations. We hope you’ll visit the new docs.digitalocean.com page and explore all the resources available. If you have an idea for improving our products or want to vote on other user ideas so they get prioritized, please submit your feedback. And if you have any questions, please feel free to ask them here.

Happy coding!

John Mulhausen

Manager, Product Documentation