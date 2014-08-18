Announcing NYC3 With IPv6 Support

NYC3 is live! To keep up with the high demand for capacity on the East Coast, we've opened a new datacenter location in New York: NYC3. This will be the first US location with IPv6 support, which can be enabled during Droplet creation or added to existing Droplets. Private networking is also available in NYC3.

Ever since the launch of our new API, power users have been spinning up a rainstorm of Droplets. Like a NY apartment, space was getting tight on our servers, so we've expanded our East Coast presence to ensure server capacity for all users in the region.

Below are DO articles that will help you get started with IPv6 on your Droplets:

You can also navigate the IPv6 tag for more IPv6 articles and questions in our community