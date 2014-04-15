Announcing The Release Of Our Ubuntu 14.04 LTS Server

The new Ubuntu 14.04 LTS 'Trusty Tahr' server is now available to spin up on DigitalOcean. Their latest Long Term Support release integrates the best of new open source technologies into an excellent and simple-to-use Linux distro. The team over at Ubuntu has been introducing new features and bug fixes throughout the cycle, officially taking it out of beta around 11:15 AM today.

This release will bring a new level of stability, scalability, and performance to cloud environments with support and maintenance for five years. Users can deploy applications securely and with confidence that they'll be supported with patches and updates. While there isn't much to talk about in terms of drastic feature changes, most of which were made during the interim releases, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS is precisely what a Long Term Release should be: solid, stable, and well-tested with refinement and polish.

For detailed descriptions on new features and information concerning upgrading from Ubuntu 13.10 click here. You can spin up an Ubuntu 14.04 LTS Droplet now!