API v2.0 Enters Public Beta

For the past couple of weeks, we've been testing a new version of the DigitalOcean API. We're now excited to invite you to try out our public beta! We've rewritten the newest version of our API from the ground up, and we're looking for feedback from our community as to what features you'd like to see and how current ones can be made better.

While version 1 of our API is still available for use, the new and improved version 2 of our API will allow you to manage a wider variety of DigitalOcean actions in a RESTful way. The endpoints are intuitive and powerful, helping you to easily make calls to retrieve information or to execute actions.

What's New?

We've worked on making the new API as streamlined and easy to use as possible. Some new added features include:

A truly RESTful API: Developers can now communicate with the API through standard HTTP methods: GET, POST, PUT, DELETE & HEAD.

Developers can now communicate with the API through standard HTTP methods: GET, POST, PUT, DELETE & HEAD. Improved Authentication: Users can create and authorize API tokens to provide read-only or read/write access to their account without exposing their credentials.

Users can create and authorize API tokens to provide read-only or read/write access to their account without exposing their credentials. OAuth Applications: As the beta progresses, third party application developers will be able to easily create and integrate their applications on top of the new API.

As the beta progresses, third party application developers will be able to easily create and integrate their applications on top of the new API. Slugs: Developers can now use slugs to reference sizes, regions, domains, public SSH keys, and public images in addition to the numeric IDs.

Developers can now use slugs to reference sizes, regions, domains, public SSH keys, and public images in addition to the numeric IDs. Pagination: Results are now paginated where applicable, making it easier to interact with large collections such as a domain with hundreds of records.

Results are now paginated where applicable, making it easier to interact with large collections such as a domain with hundreds of records. Expanded API Coverage: The new API supports IPv6 actions, such as creating a droplet with IPv6 enabled and enabling IPv6 on existing Singapore servers. Furthermore, developers now have the ability to change their Droplet's kernel, making upgrades using the API much more seamless.

Getting Started

We're excited to hear what you have to say as we continue to refine the direction of v2. You can find the complete documentation on the DigitalOcean developers portal. Let us know what you think on our API v2 Github page.

You can also jump right into the conversations happening in our community by checking out this easy Getting Started Guide and a list of API v2 libraries.