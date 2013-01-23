Bandwidth Pricing Introduced

UPDATE! Starting June 1, 2018, we made improvements to bandwidth billing including more flexible transfer limits, reduced data transfer prices (now $.01/GB), and automated bandwidth billing to meet the growing needs of our users. You can read about the 2018 update here.

We're so grateful for all of our early adopters and wanted to say thanks by grandfathering current DigitalOcean accounts so they will receive free bandwidth FOREVER!

For everyone else, DigitalOcean will be introducing bandwidth pricing. Plans start with 1TB of bandwidth and will increase incrementally. Once the monthly transfer limit has been exceeded, it is only 2 Cents per GB thereafter.

Click here to view our bandwidth pricing