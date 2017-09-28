Today, we're excited to share that Block Storage is available to Droplets in NYC3 and LON1. With Block Storage, you can scale your storage independently of your compute and have more control over how you grow your infrastructure, enabling you to build and scale larger applications more easily. Block Storage has been a key part of our overall focus on strengthening the foundation of our platform to increase performance and enable our customers to scale.

We've seen incredible engagement since our launch last July. Users have created Block Storage volumes in SFO2, NYC1, FRA1, SGP1, TOR1, and BLR1 to scale databases, take backups, store media, and much more; NYC3 and LON1 are our seventh and eighth datacenters with Block Storage respectively.

As we continue to upgrade and augment our other data centers, we'll be ensuring that Block Storage is added too. In order to help you plan your deployments, we've finalized the timeline for AMS3. Here is the schedule we're targeting for Block Storage rollout:

Singapore (SGP1): Now!

Inside LON1, our London datacenter region.

Additionally, Kubernetes now offers support for DigitalOcean Block Storage thanks to StackPointCloud. Learn more about it here.

Thanks to everyone who has given us feedback and used Block Storage so far. Please keep it coming. You can create your first Block Storage volume in NYC3 or LON1 today!

Please note: For our NYC3 region, we recommend that you add a volume at the time you create your Droplet to ensure access to Block Storage.

—DigitalOcean Storage Team