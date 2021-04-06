WordPress is one of the most popular content management system (CMS) solutions and is used by over 40% of the top 10 million websites in the world.

DigitalOcean users are no different, commonly using WordPress to build their websites. To make it easy for users to get up and running, we provide WordPress 1-Click App in the DigitalOcean Marketplace. The WordPress 1-Click App uses MySQL database to store all the website data like user credentials, posts, comments, etc. Up until now, the onus of maintaining the MySQL database fell on you. But now, managing MySQL in the 1-Click App just got a lot simpler.

We are excited to announce that the WordPress 1-Click App in DigitalOcean Marketplace now integrates with Managed Databases for MySQL. Managed Databases eliminates the worry associated with maintaining your MySQL database. We handle the provisioning, managing, scaling, updates, back ups, and security of your database clusters. This allows you to offload the complex database administration tasks to us and empowers you to focus on building your websites.

You can connect WordPress to Managed MySQL when you create a new 1-Click App. Currently, we do not support connecting existing WordPress instances to Managed MySQL.

The pricing for Managed MySQL starts at $15/month. We hope you will try out this new integration between WordPress and Managed MySQL and let us know what you think.

If you’d like to have a conversation about using DigitalOcean in your business, please feel free to contact our sales team.

Happy coding!

John Gannon,

Principal Product Manager