Congratulations to @Naugi for Launching Our 10,000th Virtual Server

On July 28, 2012, DigitalOcean successfully launched its 10,000th virtual server. As an incentive/contest, we offered a $500 credit to the customer that launches the 10,000th virtual server(droplet). Needless to say, there was a great story behind how the winner of the contest came to DigitalOcean.

The winner of the contest was Dave, owner of [Naugi.com](http://www.naugi.com/), a bridal tiaras and jewelry website. His search of a new cloud hosting provider started when his website went down on SliceHost/Rackspace cloud servers. He immediately notified his customers on Twitter of the outage...

Dave found out that SliceHost had issues with their data center and it ended being the longest outage that he's ever experienced. Eventually his site, Naugi.com, came back online.

Dave wasn't satisfied. During that outage, his company lost out on expected revenue and this ultimately hurt his business. He felt responsible for finding a more stable web infrastructure and eventually came across DigitalOcean, saw that there was a free trial, and ended up launching the 10,000th virtual server. He found that the control panel was easy-to-use and immediately began hosting his website here.

Dave now has enough credits to host his website at no cost for the next 2-3 years on DigitalOcean! We're proud to have him as one of our customers. =]