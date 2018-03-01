There’s such a thing as “too much information”, especially for companies scaling out their sales operations. That’s why Attentive was born in 2015: to help sales teams make their increasing pipelines simpler to manage. Indeed, the small, Portugal-based team is itself focused on scaling, having participated in accelerator programs like Techstars.

In this episode, Attentive founder and CTO Pedro Araújo talks about what it takes to build a tech product from the ground up. Discover their approach to running an engineering team, from adopting new open source technologies, to onboarding junior developers and learning about cloud infrastructure.

Hollie Haggans heads up Global Partnerships for DigitalOcean’s Hatch program. She is passionate about startups and cold brew coffee. Get in touch with questions at hatch@digitalocean.com.