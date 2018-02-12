A vision, a small prototype, and a PowerPoint presentation: that’s how Muzzley, a platform for interacting between Internet of Things (IoT) devices, was born three years ago. Today the Muzzley team works to solve a pain point for smart home consumers: managing their IoT devices from one interface, with minimum hassle. But they also place importance on transparency, privacy, and protecting their customers’ data.

In this episode, Muzzley co-founders, Domingo Bruges and Sasha Dewitt, discuss how Muzzley’s tech stack evolved to support a product that integrates with different vendors. They share insight into how they manage the data generated by consumer IoT devices, and how they approach consumer privacy and data production.

Hollie Haggans heads up Global Partnerships for DigitalOcean’s Hatch program. She is passionate about startups and cold brew coffee. Get in touch with questions at hatch@digitalocean.com.