What interesting challenges does a platform that leverages both human translations and artificial intelligence face? For Unbabel, an AI-powered human translation platform, it’s paying equal amounts of attention to the humans driving the business and to the technology underlying the platform.

In this episode, Marcelo Lebre, Unbabel’s VP of Engineering, discusses how the startup is growing and adapting on both the technical side and the people side, and shares insights into how their stack supports their scaling service.

Hollie Haggans heads up Global Partnerships for DigitalOcean’s Hatch program. She is passionate about startups and cold brew coffee. Get in touch with questions at hatch@digitalocean.com.